49ers Release LB Austin Bryant

The San Francisco 49ers officially released LB Austin Bryant on Friday.

Bryant, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

Bryant signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this past March.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.