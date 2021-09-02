49ers Release LB Mychal Kendricks From IR

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the 49ers have released LB Mychal Kendricks from injured reserve with a settlement.

Kendricks landed on IR last week. Once healthy, he’s now free to sign with any team.

Kendricks, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the fourth year of his five-year, $29.896 million contract that included $16.4 million guaranteed when the Eagles designated him as a post-June 1 release back in 2018.

The Browns later signed Kendricks to a one-year contract only to cut him loose shortly after the news of the insider trading charges surfaced.

From there, Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle for the 2019 season. The Washington Football Team signed him off the Seahawks’ practice squad back in December and he appeared in one game.

Kendricks caught on with the 49ers this summer but was placed on injured reserve during the preseason.

In 2019, Kendricks appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses.