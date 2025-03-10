49ers Releasing FB Kyle Juszczyk

The San Francisco 49ers have informed FB Kyle Juszczyk that they plan on releasing him, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that Juszcyk wants to continue playing and will enter free-agency with a fresh start.

Juszczyk, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in 2021 and was entering the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded five rushing attempts for 26 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 19 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.