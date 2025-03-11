49ers Releasing OLB Leonard Floyd

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are releasing OLB Leonard Floyd.

Per Over The Cap, the 49ers would take on a dead cap hit of $8.6 million with $1.48 million in cap savings if it’s a pre-June 1st release. San Francisco will take on a $2.15 million dead cap hit in 2025 with $7.95 million in cap savings if designated as a post-June 1st release.

Floyd, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

The Rams and Floyd later agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021. However, the Rams released him last offseason and he eventually signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Bills.

In 2024, Floyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.