49ers Restructure DE Nick Bosa, Pick Up $17.1M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Niners have restructured the contract of DE Nick Bosa to clear $17.1 million in cap space for 2026.

San Francisco converted $21.4 million of Bosa’s salary into a signing bonus, and he is guaranteed $22.7 million in 2026, with another $764,000 iin 2027.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2025, Bosa appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.