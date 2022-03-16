49ers Restructure TE George Kittle & DL Arik Armstead, Add $18.7M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the 49ers have restructured the contracts for both TE George Kittle and DL Arik Armstead.

San Francisco converted the bulk of both their base salaries into a signing bonus, creating $18.756 million in cap space.

The move gives them some breathing room with the 2022 league year set to start this afternoon.

Kittle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle was due to make a base salary of $11.45 million in 2022 and $11.65 million in 2023.

In 2021, Kittle appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 71 receptions on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

Armstead, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 63 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.