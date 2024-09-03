49ers Restructuring DT Maliek Collins’ Contract For $5.432M In Cap Savings

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers are restructuring DT Maliek Collins‘ contract, creating $5.432 million in cap space for 2024.
Collins, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016 out of Nebraska. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.
His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.
Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal last offseason before trading him to San Francisco in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
In 2023, Collins appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass defense.
