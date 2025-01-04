49ers Elevate Taylor & Nugent, Among Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 18 finale against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The full list includes:

49ers signed DL Alex Barrett and LB DeShaun White to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. 49ers elevated WR Trent Taylor and OL Drake Nugent to their active roster

and OL to their active roster 49ers placed OL Spencer Burford and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on injured reserve

Taylor, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal only to release him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Bears to finish out the season before joining the 49ers last April.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and was targeted two times, but did not record a catch. He totaled 188 punt return yards on 23 attempts.