49ers Rule Out Christian McCaffrey With Knee Injury

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury during Sunday night’s game against the Bills and has since been ruled out.

McCaffrey was attempting to run when he decided to slide down and later jogged off the field before being taken to the locker room for evaluation.

McCaffrey missed most of the season with Achilles tendonitis before being activated a few weeks ago.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

Entering tonight’s game, McCaffrey had appeared in three games for the 49ers and rushed for 149 yards on 43 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 132 yards and no touchdowns.