49ers Rule Out DT Kalia Davis For Remainder Of The Game

49ers DT Kalia Davis has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night’s game against the Rams with a hand injury, according to Matt Maiocco.

San Francisco continues to incur injuries and if Davis was to miss extended time, their already thin depth along the defensive line will be tested even further.

Davis, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

In 2025, Davis has appeared in and started four games for the 49ers and recorded six tackles including two tackles for loss.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.