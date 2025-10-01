49ers Rule Out QB Brock Purdy, WR Ricky Pearsall & WR Jauan Jennings For Thursday Night Football

In Wednesday’s injury report, the 49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy, WR Ricky Pearsall and WR Jauan Jennings from Thursday night’s game against the Rams, per Nick Wagoner.

This is the third missed game of the season for Purdy, who couldn’t beat the short week of practice after coming out of the Week 4 loss with a sore toe.

The expedited timeline was tough for Pearsall (knee) and Jennings (ribs) as well, leaving the 49ers dramatically depleted for a key division game.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Pearsall, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that included a $5,778,969 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 20245 Pearsall has appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught 20 passes on 29 targets for 327 yards.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jennings has appeared in three games for the 49ers and caught nine passes on 19 targets for 129 yards receiving and one touchdown.