49ers WR Jauan Jennings Reported To Camp, Hasn’t Formally Requested Trade

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said WR Jauan Jennings has not formally requested a trade from the team despite his desire for a new contract, per Nick Wagoner.

49ers GM John Lynch added, via Matt Maiocco, that Jennings has reported to camp, taken his physical and is expected to begin practice with the rest of the team.

“We love him and he’s here,” Lynch said when asked about the contract situation.

Jennings is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million contract and is set to make $7.5 million this season.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that includes a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jennings appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 975 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

