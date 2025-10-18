49ers Showing Most Trade Interest In Trey Hendrickson

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is still receiving trade interest, with the 49ers showing the most interest.

Russini adds that the Bengals are not shopping Hendrickson and is not expected to be traded after the team defeated the Steelers on Thursday night.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda recently reported that the 49ers “will be knocking on the Bengals’ door” to acquire Hendrickson after DE Nick Bosa tore his ACL. Pauline also says the Colts, Eagles, and Cowboys are expected to have interest in the veteran edge rusher.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals, recording 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

