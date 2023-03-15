49ers Sign DE Clelin Ferrell To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing DE Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

The former No. 4 pick in the draft, Ferrell never lived up to those expectations with the Raiders. However, the 49ers are known as a great spot for defensive linemen to rehab their careers, and Ferrell’s hoping to join that club.

Ferrell, 25, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option last spring.

In 2022, Ferrell appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass defenses.