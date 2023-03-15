49ers Sign DE Clelin Ferrell To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing DE Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.
The former No. 4 pick in the draft, Ferrell never lived up to those expectations with the Raiders. However, the 49ers are known as a great spot for defensive linemen to rehab their careers, and Ferrell’s hoping to join that club.
Ferrell, 25, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.
Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option last spring.
In 2022, Ferrell appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!