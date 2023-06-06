49ers Sign DE Darryl Johnson To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DE Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal.

In a corresponding move, San Francisco waive WR Shae Wyatt.

Johnson, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the third year of that deal when Buffalo traded him to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick.

The Panthers opted to waive Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed by the Seahawks.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four tackles.