49ers Sign DE Kemoko Turay

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers have signed DE Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal.

Turay was in San Francisco last week for a visit with the team, which obviously went well.

The 49ers have had a lot of success in the past couple of seasons taking defensive linemen on one-year deals and showcasing them in their system. Turay is clearly hoping to become the latest member of that group.

Turay, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Turay appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 9 total tackles and five and a half sacks.