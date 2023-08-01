49ers Sign DE Taco Charlton, Waive S Avery Young

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve signed DL Taco Charlton to a one-year contract and waived S Avery Young on Tuesday.

Charlton, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after.

Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract and brought him back on another one-year deal last offseason.

Kansas City released Charlton coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers practice squad. The Saints added him to their practice squad before the Bears signed him to their active roster.

Chicago released him last year and he later caught on with the Jaguars.

In 2022, Charlton appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded three tackles and no sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.