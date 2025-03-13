Giants Re-Sign G Aaron Stinnie

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants are signing G Aaron Stinnie to a one-year contract.

Stinnie, 31, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract in 2022 before placing him on injured reserve in December due to a knee injury.

Stinnie re-signed on back-to-back one-year deals before joining the Giants last year.

In 2024, Stinnie appeared in 13 games and started three times at guard for the Giants.