Dolphins Re-Sign OL Liam Eichenberg

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have re-signed OL Liam Eichenberg to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Eichenberg, 27, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Eichenberg with pick No. 42 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eichenberg played out the final year of a four-year deal worth $8,014,479 million with a $3,188,712 million signing bonus and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Eichenberg appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and made 14 starts across the offensive line.