49ers Sign DL Trevis Gipson

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Trevis Gipson to a contract, his agent announced.

Congrats to my guy @trevisgipson on signing with the @49ers – let’s get it, T — Murphy McGuire (@Murphy_McGuire) August 11, 2025

Gipson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was traded to Seattle during training camp.

In 2024, Gipson appeared in five games for the Seahawks.