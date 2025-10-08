49ers Sign DT Bruce Hector To PS, Release S Jaylen Mahoney

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers have signed veteran DT Bruce Hector to their practice squad and released S Jaylen Mahoney from the unit in a corresponding move.

Hector, 31, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018. He was on and off the Eagles’ roster before being promoted to their active roster at the end of the year.

Philadelphia later traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for S Rudy Ford. However, he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to the Eagles once he cleared waivers.

From there, Hector was waived during training camp in 2020 and was later claimed by the Panthers, who cut him again and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off for the rest of the season.

The Titans signed him to a contract in April of 2021, only to cut him loose heading into camp. He was claimed by the Lions and was again cut after the preseason, spending the season bouncing on and off the practice squad and active roster.

Hector signed with the Jets in training camp and spent the year going between the Jets’ and Texans’ practice squads. He signed with New York’s active roster and was let go after training camp. Hector re-signed to the practice squad and was elevated to the gameday roster for a total of eight games in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Hector appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 10 tackles and one sack.