49ers Sign DT Nick Williams, Waive LB Ezekiel Turner

Per Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are signing DT Nick Williams and waiving LB Ezekiel Turner in a corresponding move.

Williams, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He spent over three years with the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Dolphins before signing on with the Bears in 2018.

Chicago elected to cut Williams loose coming out of the preseason before re-signing him soon after. After playing out his deal with Chicago, Williams signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions in 2020.

Williams agreed to a pay cut heading into 2021 to stay with the Lions.

From there, the Giants signed Williams to a one-year deal and for the 2023 season he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and made six starts. He finished with 32 total tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.