49ers Sign DT Shakel Brown To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DT Shakel Brown to the practice squad.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Evan Anderson DL Alex Barrett CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney DL T.Y. McGill Jr. QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline WR Trent Taylor TE Brayden Willis WR Terrace Marshall RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn DE Sam Okuayinonu LB DaShaun White T Chris Hubbard DT Shakel Brown

Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Troy back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans.

He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury during the preseason and missed his rookie season. Tennessee waived him back in May.

Brown has yet to appear in an NFL game.