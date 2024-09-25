49ers Sign DT Shakel Brown To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DT Shakel Brown to the practice squad.
The 49ers have signed DL Shakel Brown to the team’s practice squad.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 25, 2024
San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:
- OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DL Evan Anderson
- DL Alex Barrett
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- TE Mason Pline
- WR Trent Taylor
- TE Brayden Willis
- WR Terrace Marshall
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- DE Sam Okuayinonu
- LB DaShaun White
- T Chris Hubbard
- DT Shakel Brown
Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Troy back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans.
He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury during the preseason and missed his rookie season. Tennessee waived him back in May.
Brown has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!