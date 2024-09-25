49ers Sign DT Shakel Brown To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DT Shakel Brown to the practice squad. 

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DL Evan Anderson
  3. DL Alex Barrett
  4. CB Chase Lucas
  5. S Jaylen Mahoney
  6. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
  7. QB Tanner Mordecai
  8. OL Drake Nugent
  9. TE Mason Pline
  10. WR Trent Taylor
  11. TE Brayden Willis
  12. WR Terrace Marshall 
  13. RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  14. DE Sam Okuayinonu
  15. LB DaShaun White
  16. T Chris Hubbard
  17. DT Shakel Brown

Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Troy back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans. 

He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury during the preseason and missed his rookie season. Tennessee waived him back in May. 

Brown has yet to appear in an NFL game.

