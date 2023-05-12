49ers Sign Entire Draft Class, 12 UDFAs

The San Francisco 49ers have officially signed their entire draft class including third-round S Ji’Ayir Brown, K Jake Moody, and TE Cameron Latu.
The full list includes:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|87
|Ji’Ayir Brown
|S
|Signed
|3
|99
|Jake Moody
|K
|Signed
|3
|101
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Signed
|5
|155
|Darrell Luter Jr
|CB
|Signed
|5
|173
|Robert Beal Jr.
|DE
|Signed
|6
|216
|Dee Winters
|LB
|Signed
|7
|247
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Signed
|7
|253
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Signed
|7
|255
|Jalen Graham
|LB
|Signed
San Francisco also signed 12 undrafted free agents. The full list includes:
- RB Ronald Awatt
- FB Jack Colletto
- OL Joey Fisher
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- RB Khalan Laborn
- OL Corey Luciano
- OL Ilm Manning
- LB Mariano Sori-Marin
- DL Spencer Waege
- WR Isaiah Winstead
- WR Shae Wyatt
- S Avery Young
Brown, 23, was a two-time Third-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares Brown to former NFL S Ryan Clark.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,395,805 rookie contract that includes a $924,222 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $981,056 in 2023.
During his three seasons at Penn State, Brown appeared in 32 games and recorded 153 tackles, four and a half sacks, 10 interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Moody, 23, was the Lou Groza Award winner in 2021, a consensus All-American in 2021, and second-team All-American in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.
During his five seasons at Michigan, Moody made all 148 of his extra-point attempts and made 69 of his 84 field goals at 82.1 percent.
