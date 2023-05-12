49ers Sign Entire Draft Class, 12 UDFAs

The San Francisco 49ers have officially signed their entire draft class including third-round S Ji’Ayir Brown, K Jake Moody, and TE Cameron Latu.

The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 87 Ji’Ayir Brown S Signed 3 99 Jake Moody K Signed 3 101 Cameron Latu TE Signed 5 155 Darrell Luter Jr CB Signed 5 173 Robert Beal Jr. DE Signed 6 216 Dee Winters LB Signed 7 247 Brayden Willis TE Signed 7 253 Ronnie Bell WR Signed 7 255 Jalen Graham LB Signed

San Francisco also signed 12 undrafted free agents. The full list includes:

RB Ronald Awatt FB Jack Colletto OL Joey Fisher CB D’Shawn Jamison RB Khalan Laborn OL Corey Luciano OL Ilm Manning LB Mariano Sori-Marin DL Spencer Waege WR Isaiah Winstead WR Shae Wyatt S Avery Young

Brown, 23, was a two-time Third-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares Brown to former NFL S Ryan Clark.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,395,805 rookie contract that includes a $924,222 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $981,056 in 2023.

During his three seasons at Penn State, Brown appeared in 32 games and recorded 153 tackles, four and a half sacks, 10 interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Moody, 23, was the Lou Groza Award winner in 2021, a consensus All-American in 2021, and second-team All-American in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During his five seasons at Michigan, Moody made all 148 of his extra-point attempts and made 69 of his 84 field goals at 82.1 percent.