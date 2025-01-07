49ers Sign Four More Players To Futures Deals Including WR Russell Gage

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed OL Isaac Alarcon, WR Russell Gage, WR Isaiah Hodgins and OL Jalen McKenzie to futures contracts for the 2025 season, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the 40ers:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Gage, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He was testing unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers. He was set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023 when he ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay released Gage this offseason and he signed with the Ravens early in training camp. From there, the Ravens released Gage back in August.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.