49ers Sign Four Players To Extensions, Sign QB Nate Sudfeld To Futures Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve signed DL Kevin Givens, RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst and OL Colton McKivitz to one-year extensions and signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a futures contract.

Sudfeld, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract with Washington but was cut loose coming out of the 2017 preseason.

Sudfeld signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after and was eventually promoted to the active roster in 2017. He was able to stay on Philadelphia’s active roster and was able to earn a backup role.

The Eagles re-signed Sudfeld on three consecutive one-year deals and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the 49ers. However, San Francisco cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Sudfeld appeared in one game and recorded five completions on 12 attempts (41.7 percent) for 32 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with two rushing attempts for 12 yards.