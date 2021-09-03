Home 49ers 49ers Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

49ers Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

Nate Bouda
The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. WR Travis Benjamin
  3. WR River Cracraft
  4. DT Darrion Daniels
  5. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  6. RB Josh Hokit
  7. T Corbin Kaufusi
  8. G Senio Kelemete
  9. WR Jordan Matthews
  10. DB Jared Mayden
  11. T Colton McKivitz
  12. QB Nate Sudfeld
  13. LB Elijah Sullivan
  14. TE Tanner Hudson
  15. LB Rashad Smith
  16. CB Dee Virgin 
  17. WR Isaiah Zuber

Hudson, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but was promoted late in the season. 

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however. 

In 2020, Hudson appeared in 11 games and caught three passes for 41 yards. 

