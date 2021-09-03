49ers Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Hudson, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but was promoted late in the season.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in 11 games and caught three passes for 41 yards.