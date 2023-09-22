49ers Sign HC Kyle Shanahan & GM John Lynch To Multi-Year Extensions

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve re-signed HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch to multi-year extensions on Friday.

The 49ers today announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2023

Shanahan, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coordinator back in 2004. He later joined the Texans in 2006 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator before joining his father’s coaching staff with the Redskins in 2010.

After one season with the Browns, Shanahan departed and accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Falcons. The 49ers hired him as their head coach for the 2017 season and signed him to a six-year extension in June 2020.

Lynch, 51, played 15 seasons in the NFL for the Buccaneers and Broncos before retiring in 2007. He later worked for FOX Sports as an analyst before the 49ers hired him as their GM for the 2017 season.

Shanahan and Lynch have led the team to a record of 52-46, which includes three trips to the playoffs and one Super Bowl appearance.