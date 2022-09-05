49ers Sign LB Buddy Johnson & TE Leroy Watson To PS

The San Francisco 49ers have signed LB Buddy Johnson and TE Leroy Watson to round out their practice squad on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.
San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Alex Barrett
- S Tashuan Gipson Sr.
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- OL Jason Poe
- WR Willie Snead IV
- DL Akeem Spence
- OL Keaton Sutherland
- DL Kemoko Turay
- WR Malik Turner
- DB Dontae Johnson
- LB Buddy Johnson
- TE Leroy Watson
Johnson, 23, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.
In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.
During his four-year college career, Johnson recorded 209 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one defensive touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 career games.
