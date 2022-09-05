49ers Sign LB Buddy Johnson & TE Leroy Watson To PS

The San Francisco 49ers have signed LB Buddy Johnson and TE Leroy Watson to round out their practice squad on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DL Alex Barrett S Tashuan Gipson Sr. OL Alfredo Gutierrez S Tayler Hawkins CB Qwuantrezz Knight WR Tay Martin LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball OL Jason Poe WR Willie Snead IV DL Akeem Spence OL Keaton Sutherland DL Kemoko Turay WR Malik Turner DB Dontae Johnson LB Buddy Johnson TE Leroy Watson

Johnson, 23, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.

During his four-year college career, Johnson recorded 209 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one defensive touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 career games.