49ers Sign LB Nate Gerry To PS, Release OL Corbin Kaufusi

The San Francisco 49ers have signed LB Nate Gerry to their practice squad on Wednesday and released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the unit.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

DE Alex Barrett WR Travis Benjamin WR River Cracraft DT Darrion Daniels T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit G Senio Kelemete WR Jordan Matthews DB Jared Mayden T Colton McKivitz QB Nate Sudfeld TE Tanner Hudson LB Rashad Smith DB Dee Virgin WR Isaiah Zuber CB Dontae Johnson LB Nate Gerry

Gerry, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He spent four years in Philadelphia before signing a one-year contract with the 49ers this past March.

Unfortunately, San Francisco released Gerry coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.