49ers Sign LB Nate Gerry To PS, Release OL Corbin Kaufusi

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers have signed LB Nate Gerry to their practice squad on Wednesday and released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the unit. 

49ers Helmet

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. WR Travis Benjamin
  3. WR River Cracraft
  4. DT Darrion Daniels
  5. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  6. RB Josh Hokit
  7. G Senio Kelemete
  8. WR Jordan Matthews
  9. DB Jared Mayden
  10. T Colton McKivitz
  11. QB Nate Sudfeld
  12. TE Tanner Hudson
  13. LB Rashad Smith
  14. DB Dee Virgin
  15. WR Isaiah Zuber
  16. CB Dontae Johnson
  17. LB Nate Gerry

Gerry, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He spent four years in Philadelphia before signing a one-year contract with the 49ers this past March.

Unfortunately, San Francisco released Gerry coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

