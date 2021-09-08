49ers Sign LB Nate Gerry To PS, Release OL Corbin Kaufusi

The San Francisco 49ers have signed LB Nate Gerry to their practice squad on Wednesday and released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the unit.
Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:
- DE Alex Barrett
- WR Travis Benjamin
- WR River Cracraft
- DT Darrion Daniels
- T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
- RB Josh Hokit
- G Senio Kelemete
- WR Jordan Matthews
- DB Jared Mayden
- T Colton McKivitz
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- TE Tanner Hudson
- LB Rashad Smith
- DB Dee Virgin
- WR Isaiah Zuber
- CB Dontae Johnson
- LB Nate Gerry
Gerry, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He spent four years in Philadelphia before signing a one-year contract with the 49ers this past March.
Unfortunately, San Francisco released Gerry coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.
