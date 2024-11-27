49ers Sign OL Cameron Erving To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed veteran OL Cameron Erving to the practice squad.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Alex Barrett CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline WR Trent Taylor LB DaShaun White WR Terique Owens DL Nesta Jade Silvera WR Russell Gage LB Jalen Graham CB Nick McCloud RB Patrick Taylor LB Jonathan Garvin OL Cameron Erving

Erving, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Carolina released Erving before the regular season in 2023 and he spent the season between the Saints’ active roster and practice squad. He signed with the Texans in August this past offseason but was cut in September.

In 2023, Erving appeared in 3 games and made two starts for the Saints.