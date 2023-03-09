49ers Sign OL Colton McKivitz To Two-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

McKivitz could compete for the starting right tackle job next year if OT Mike McGlinchey leaves this offseason.

McKivitz, 26, was a four-year starter at West Virginia before being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with San Francisco worth $3,624,780 that included $329,780 guaranteed.

Mckivitz was slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason and an unrestricted free agent next offseason after playing out his rookie contract.

In 2022, McKivitz appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made one start.