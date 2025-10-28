49ers Sign OT Andre Dillard To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OT Andre Dillard to the practice squad.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed OL Andre Dillard to the team’s practice squad and released OL Brandon Parker from the practice squad. : https://t.co/GIz8Nyy3rp pic.twitter.com/blxcrjws8c — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 28, 2025

In a corresponding move, the team cut OT Brandon Parker.

Dillard, 29, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans in 2023 but was cut the following offseason. He signed with Green Bay for the 2024 season and signed with San Francisco in May.

The 49ers later released Dillard.

In 2024, Dillard appeared in 10 games for the Packers.