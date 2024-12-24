49ers Sign OT Charlie Heck Off Cardinals PS

According to Josh Weinfuss, the 49ers are signing OT Charlie Heck off the 49ers practice squad.

Heck, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with Houston. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Cardinals practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the roster.

In 2024, Heck has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals.