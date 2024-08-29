49ers Sign RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad, per Matt Barrows.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Evan Anderson DL Alex Barrett DL Jonathan Garvin OL Sebastian Gutierrez CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney WR Tay Martin DL T.Y. McGill Jr. QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline WR Trent Taylor S Tracy Walker TE Brayden Willis WR Terrace Marshall RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal but was released shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the 49ers.

In 2023, Vaughn appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.