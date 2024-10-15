49ers Sign S Adrian Amos

The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Adrian Amos, his agency announced.

Matt Barrows adds that Amos is signing to the practice squad with safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Malik Mustapha injured.

Amos, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June of last year. However, he was later released during the season and would go on to finish out the year with the Texans.

He had a brief stint with the Jaguars this offseason but was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

In 2023, Amos appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Texans, recording 28 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.