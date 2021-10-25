49ers Sign S Tony Jefferson To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers brought back S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DE Alex Barrett WR River Cracraft DT Darrion Daniels T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit T Colton McKivitz QB Nate Sudfeld TE Tanner Hudson LB Nathan Gerry DB Kai Nacua DE Eddie Yarbrough WR Jordan Matthews WR Connor Wedington CB Davontae Harris C Jon Halapio RB Jacques Patrick S Tony Jefferson

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.