49ers Sign Second-Round DT Alfred Collins

The San Francisco 49ers have signed second-round DT Alfred Collins to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.

Collins will earn over $9 millon guaranteed during his rookie contract, according to Schefter.

His signing could potentially create a domino effect with multiple second-round picks signing. He will have over 88% of his rookie contract guaranteed, which is a large jump over last year’s second rounders.

Collins, 23, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked strongside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bastrop, Texas. He committed to Texas and spent all five seasons there.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Collins as the No. 8-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 68 overall player in the class with a second to third round grade.

The 49ers used the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Collins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,296,326 contract with a $4,128,235 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Collins appeared in 64 games and made 28 starts, recording 142 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and an interception.