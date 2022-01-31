49ers Sign Seven Players To Futures Deals

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit WR Connor Wedington DL Chris Slayton WR Austin Mack LB Curtis Robinson TE Tanner Hudson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Hudson, 27, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but was promoted late in the season.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Hudson appeared in two games but did not register a stat.