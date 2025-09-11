49ers Sign TE Messiah Swinson To P-Squad

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad on Thursday.

The 49ers brought in a large group of tight ends for tryouts in recent days after the injury to Georgie Kittle, so it was clear that an addition was coming at some point in the near future.

Swinson wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.

However, Green Bay waived Swinson coming out of the preseason before adding him to their practice squad. The Panthers signed him away before waiving last year. He later returned to the Packers and was with the team through the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Swinson appeared 47 games and caught 28 passes for 317 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.