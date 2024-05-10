49ers Sign Three Draft Picks & Eight UDFAs

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed third-round OL Dominick Puni, fourth-round S Malik Mustapha, and seventh-round LB Tatum Bethune to rookie contracts on Friday.

San Francisco has now signed all but two picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Ricky Pearsall WR 2 Renardo Green CB Signed 3 Dominick Puni OG Signed 4 Malik Mustapha S Signed 4 Isaac Guerendo RB Signed 4 Jacob Cowing WR Signed 6 Jarrett Kingston OG 7 Tatum Bethune LB Signed

The 49ers also signed eight undrafted free agents, including:

Puni, 24, was a two-year starter at Kansas and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,700,552 rookie contract that includes a $965,856 signing bonus and will carry a $1,036,464 cap figure in 2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Vikings G Dan Feeney.

During his six seasons at Kansas, Puni started 43 of his 47 games, making 27 appearances at left tackle, 13 at left guard, and three at right tackle.