49ers Sign Three Draft Picks & Eight UDFAs

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed third-round OL Dominick Puni, fourth-round S Malik Mustapha, and seventh-round LB Tatum Bethune to rookie contracts on Friday.
San Francisco has now signed all but two picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|2
|Renardo Green
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Dominick Puni
|OG
|Signed
|4
|Malik Mustapha
|S
|Signed
|4
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Jarrett Kingston
|OG
|7
|Tatum Bethune
|LB
|Signed
The 49ers also signed eight undrafted free agents, including:
- DL Evan Anderson
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- OL Briason Mays
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- WR Terique Owens
- TE Mason Pline
- RB Cody Schrader
Puni, 24, was a two-year starter at Kansas and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,700,552 rookie contract that includes a $965,856 signing bonus and will carry a $1,036,464 cap figure in 2024.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Vikings G Dan Feeney.
During his six seasons at Kansas, Puni started 43 of his 47 games, making 27 appearances at left tackle, 13 at left guard, and three at right tackle.
