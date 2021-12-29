49ers Sign Three To Practice Squad Including QB Tyler Bray

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to their practice squad.
Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:
- DE Alex Barrett
- DT Darrion Daniels (Injured)
- T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
- RB Josh Hokit
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- TE Tanner Hudson
- WR Jordan Matthews
- WR Connor Wedington
- C Jon Halapio
- DL Chris Slayton
- DB Luq Barcoo
- DB Doug Middleton (Injured)
- WR Austin Mack
- LB Curtis Robinson
- DB Lavert Hill
- OT Wyatt Miller
- QB Tyler Bray
- LB Mark Nzeocha
- P Colby Wadman
Bray, 30, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $1.485 million rookie contract when Bray and the Chiefs agreed to a two-year extension before the start of the 2015 season.
The Bears signed Bray to a contract soon after and was on and off of Chicago’s roster the past few years.
In 2020, Bray appeared in one game for the Bears and completed 1 of 5 pass attempts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!