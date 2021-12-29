49ers Sign Three To Practice Squad Including QB Tyler Bray

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Bray, 30, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $1.485 million rookie contract when Bray and the Chiefs agreed to a two-year extension before the start of the 2015 season.

The Bears signed Bray to a contract soon after and was on and off of Chicago’s roster the past few years.

In 2020, Bray appeared in one game for the Bears and completed 1 of 5 pass attempts.