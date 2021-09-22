49ers Sign Two To Practice Squad, Including RB Chris Thompson, Release TE Jordan Matthews

The 49ers announced they have signed RB Chris Thompson and DL Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, San Francisco released TE Jordan Matthews.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2021

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DE Alex Barrett WR Travis Benjamin WR River Cracraft DT Darrion Daniels T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit G Senio Kelemete DB Jared Mayden T Colton McKivitz QB Nate Sudfeld TE Tanner Hudson LB Nathan Gerry DB Kai Nacua LB Curtis Bolton RB Kerryon Johnson RB Chris Thompson DE Eddie Yarbrough

Thompson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2013. He was unfortunately waived at the start of the 2014 season, but re-signed to their practice squad soon after.

Washington brought Thompson back on a second-round restricted tender in 2017 before signing him to a two-year extension at the start of the 2017 regular season. From there, he signed on with the Jaguars last May.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and rushed for 20 yards on seven carries to go along with 20 receptions for 146 yards receiving and one touchdown.