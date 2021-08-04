49ers Sign Two, Waive Two

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins and in corresponding moves have waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.

Webb, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was waived and later claimed by the Steelers.

Since then, Webb played for multiple teams including the Titans, Saints, Bears, Browns, and Giants before the Bengals signed him to a three-year contract in 2019.

Cincinnati elected to cut him loose back in March with two years left on his deal. Arizona signed him to a contract but he was released before ever making an appearance with the team.

In 2019, Webb appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 37 tackles, an interception, and seven pass defenses.

Perkins, 27, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2016. He made the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was, unfortunately, cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

Perkins was later signed to a futures deal by the Eagles in 2018 and appeared in nine games for the team. Perkins was waived by Philadelphia in 2019 but signed to the practice squad the following day. He was eventually elevated to the main roster and played in five games.

In 2019, Perkins appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught nine passes for 87 yards receiving and one touchdown.