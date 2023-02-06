49ers Sign WR Tyron Johnson & DB Tre Swilling To Futures Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve signed WR Tyron Johnson and DB Tre Swilling to futures contracts for the 2023 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the 49ers:
- DB A.J. Parker
- DL Alex Barrett
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- S Tayler Hawkins
- OL Keith Ismael
- DB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Tay Martin
- WR Dazz Newsome
- OL Jason Poe
- LB Curtis Robinson
- OL Leroy Watson
- WR Tyron Johnson
- DB Tre Swilling
Johnson, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans, Panthers, Chargers, and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders.
The Texans brought Johnson back but eventually waived him once again. He later joined the Bengals.
In 2022, Johnson appeared in four games and caught one pass for eight yards receiving.
