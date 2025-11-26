49ers Signed LB Eric Kendricks

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed LB Eric Kendricks to the practice squad.

The #49ers sign LB Eric Kendricks to the practice squad and release Stone Blanton. : https://t.co/cHDzWrC3C3 pic.twitter.com/62MlRDB90p — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 26, 2025

To make room, the team cut LB Stone Blanton.

He’ll add to the depth at linebacker for the 49ers, who have been hit by the injury bug. Kendricks declined a practice squad offer from the Ravens earlier this year but time on the season is running out, and it’s quite possible he’ll be elevated sooner rather than later.

Kendricks, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

The Vikings opted to cut Kendricks loose in 2022 and he eventually signed a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Chargers. He was let go after just a year again and signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2024, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 138 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and three pass defenses.