49ers Signed OL Zachary Thomas To Futures Contract

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Zachary Thomas to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thomas, 27, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bears out of San Diego State. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off of the Bears’ practice squad in November 2022. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad until the Patriots claimed him off of waivers in August 2024. The Texans later claimed him off waivers in November.

Thomas was slated to be restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Texans on a one-year contract. He was cut coming out of the preseason and later had a short stint on the Colts practice squad.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in eight games for the Patriots and six games for the Texans.