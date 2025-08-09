49ers Signed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Waived OL Zack Johnson

According to Eric Branch, the 49ers are signing RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to a one-year deal and are waiving OL Zack Johnson in a corresponding move.

Vaughn, 28, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal, but was released shortly after the draft and joined the 49ers practice squad.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed two times for four yards.