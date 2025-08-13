49ers Signed WR Malik Turner, Placed DE Bradlee Anae On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed WR Malik Turner to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team placed DE Bradlee Anae on injured reserve, ending his season.

Turner, 29, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons. Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before signing with the Raiders’ practice squad but he was released after a month and found his way back to San Francisco.

The 49ers waived him with an injury designation in 2024.

In 2022, Turner appeared in three games for the 49ers and did not record any statistics.

Anae, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when Dallas waived him.

He re-signed with the Cowboys practice squad but was signed away by the Jets to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Jets waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was later placed on injured reserve.

Anae has had stints with the Falcons and 49ers in 2024.

In 2021, Anae appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.