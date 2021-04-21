49ers Signing DE Arden Key

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing former Raiders DE Arden Key to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 49ers hosted Key for a visit in recent days.

Key, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.